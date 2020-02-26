931 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 931 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,414,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $9.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,963.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,392. The company has a market cap of $1,001.09 billion, a PE ratio of 85.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,983.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,832.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,586.57 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

