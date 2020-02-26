9,375 Shares in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.16% of iShares US Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,532,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 771.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,074,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $169.57 on Wednesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a one year low of $142.93 and a one year high of $177.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.77.

iShares US Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

