$938.67 Million in Sales Expected for Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) to report sales of $938.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $930.60 million to $943.00 million. Timken posted sales of $979.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Timken.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.21 million. Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

NYSE TKR opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Timken has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $58.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $1,487,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $937,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,287. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,168,000 after acquiring an additional 64,489 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $3,033,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Timken by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.