A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 12.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 108.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after buying an additional 121,087 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.9% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 182,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.02. 1,339,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

