A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Up 69.6% in February

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,690,000 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the January 30th total of 8,070,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after buying an additional 121,087 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 182,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,449,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,017. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $39.49 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

