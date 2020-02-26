AA (LON:AA) Given News Impact Rating of 2.00

News coverage about AA (LON:AA) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AA earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

AA stock opened at GBX 44.69 ($0.59) on Wednesday. AA has a 12 month low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 99.34 ($1.31). The firm has a market cap of $289.87 million and a P/E ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AA shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of AA from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price on shares of AA in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of AA in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 120 ($1.58).

About AA

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

