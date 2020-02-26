Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €26.00 Price Target at DZ Bank

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been given a €26.00 ($30.23) price target by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DZ Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nord/LB set a €26.30 ($30.58) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aareal Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.98 ($32.53).

Shares of ETR:ARL traded down €1.58 ($1.84) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €27.44 ($31.91). The company had a trading volume of 622,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a 1-year high of €31.90 ($37.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

