AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Boosted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.45. The company had a trading volume of 723,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,498,658. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.81. The company has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

