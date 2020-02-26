Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.82 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.52%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $30.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

ANF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.