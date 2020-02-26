Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Reaches $0.0079

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, DDEX, Hotbit and BitForex. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $671,066.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00046255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00478919 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.23 or 0.06134586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00062221 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00025974 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011406 BTC.

Abyss Token is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss.

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Indodax, BitForex, Sistemkoin, IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC, YoBit, CoinBene, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, DDEX, ZBG and CoinPlace. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

