AC3 Market Capitalization Tops $168,769.00 (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded down 24.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. AC3 has a total market cap of $168,769.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AC3 has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. One AC3 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Coin Profile

AC3 (AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network. AC3’s official website is ac3.io. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AC3 Coin Trading

AC3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Bibox, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

