Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.17.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.67. 2,602,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,187. The stock has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.04. Accenture has a 52-week low of $160.13 and a 52-week high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Accenture by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

