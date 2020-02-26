ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACIW. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 122.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

