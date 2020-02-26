Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the January 30th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in Acme United by 11.9% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 276,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 29,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Acme United by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acme United by 559.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Acme United during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Acme United by 1,780.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter.

Acme United stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 31,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,800. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

