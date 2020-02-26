Actinium (ACM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,034.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Actinium has a total market cap of $386,976.00 and approximately $6,034.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00054040 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 18,478,200 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.