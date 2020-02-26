Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 114.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,236 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.27% of Acuity Brands worth $69,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 231.2% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,227.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Acuity Brands from to and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

NYSE:AYI opened at $107.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.95 and a 1-year high of $147.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.03.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

