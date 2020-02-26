ADAMANT Messenger Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 19% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $756,514.00 and approximately $86.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. Over the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ADAMANT Messenger alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000258 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 103,786,741 coins and its circulating supply is 83,644,730 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

