Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.09% and a negative return on equity of 205.30%.

ADMS stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.06. 125,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,257. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $143.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADMS. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

