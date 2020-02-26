AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AHCO shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $4,315,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $2,356,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $664.95 million, a P/E ratio of 122.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.11.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

