AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $142.25 million.

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,047. The company has a market capitalization of $641.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $17.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AHCO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

