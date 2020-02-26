AdEx Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.64 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Huobi, IDEX and Kyber Network. AdEx has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and $211,695.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AdEx has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $220.89 or 0.02517671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00210747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00040838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00123709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Upbit, Binance, HitBTC, Bittrex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Huobi and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

