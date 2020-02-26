AdHive Tops 1-Day Volume of $486.00 (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. One AdHive token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. In the last week, AdHive has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. AdHive has a total market cap of $133,929.00 and approximately $486.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AdHive alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About AdHive

AdHive (ADH) is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.