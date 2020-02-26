Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Lessened by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,320 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 33,609 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 3.2% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Adobe worth $292,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 16,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.08.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total transaction of $970,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,850,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $350.98. 243,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,771. The stock has a market cap of $172.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $249.10 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $357.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

