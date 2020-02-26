Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/25/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

2/11/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Summit Redstone to a “buy” rating.

1/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $56.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Summer Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.50.

1/28/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $47.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

1/7/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AMD is benefiting from strong adoption of latest Ryzen, Radeon and EPYC server processors. Further, accelerated adoption of AMD’s products in the PC, gaming and data center industries remains a key catalyst. Strength in GPU ASPs primarily driven by higher datacenter GPU sales bodes well. Also, growing clout of GPU’s driven by increasing adoption of AI techniques and ML tools in industries like gaming, automotive and blockchain hold promise. AMD’s collaborations with Baidu, Amazon, Tencent, Microsoft and JD.com are aiding it to expand business opportunities. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, a highly leveraged balance sheet remains a concern. Further, increasing expenses on product development amid stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel is likely to weigh on profitability.”

1/2/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $40.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $52.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.08. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Advanced Micro Devices Inc alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,874,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,922 shares of company stock worth $14,202,368 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 348.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 787,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 68,183 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $11,174,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.