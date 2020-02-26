Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 113,640 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $2,471,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 194,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,897,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 362,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,631,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.21. 60,014,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,360,296. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,922 shares of company stock worth $14,202,368 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.