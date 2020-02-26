Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,835 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.9% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.08. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.46.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at $57,874,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,202,368. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

