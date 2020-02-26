AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Up 57.9% in February

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 976,800 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the January 30th total of 618,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASIX shares. ValuEngine upgraded AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $70,590.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,857.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Spurlin bought 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $53,179.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 23,693 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASIX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 481,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,292. The company has a market capitalization of $460.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AdvanSix has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $33.62.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

