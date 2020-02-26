Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Short Interest Down 38.4% in February

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the January 30th total of 6,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Aecom news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Aecom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Aecom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Aecom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 107,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Aecom by 5.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aecom in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,413. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. Aecom has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $52.08.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

