Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGLE shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “average” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGLE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. 37,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,100. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.08. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

