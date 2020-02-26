Aeon (AEON) Price Reaches $0.16

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Aeon has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $1,439.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeon has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001851 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00788180 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003934 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002016 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

