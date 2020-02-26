Aeron (ARN) Price Tops $0.12

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, IDAX and Tidex. Aeron has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.09 or 0.02606429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00211357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00041925 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00123289 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, Coinrail, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Kuna, IDAX, Radar Relay, IDEX, Mercatox, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

