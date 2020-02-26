AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AES were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of AES by 1,375.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 116.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.26.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. AES Corp has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

