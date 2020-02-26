AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,183,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 380,942 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of AES worth $83,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in AES by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in AES by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 77,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in AES by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 318,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in AES by 51.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,305,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,335,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AES shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.26.

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,865,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,367. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. AES Corp has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

