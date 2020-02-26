AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,359 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 858.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other AFLAC news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,430 shares of company stock worth $2,200,540 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.