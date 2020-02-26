AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:AGCO traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 106,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,224. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. AGCO has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,315,000 after purchasing an additional 181,070 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of AGCO by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,909,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,918,000 after purchasing an additional 726,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,811,000 after purchasing an additional 180,919 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in AGCO by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,641,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,819,000 after acquiring an additional 87,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in AGCO by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 783,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,534,000 after acquiring an additional 127,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

