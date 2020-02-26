Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 870 ($11.44).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aggreko to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 905 ($11.90) in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aggreko from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aggreko from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Get Aggreko alerts:

In other news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.19), for a total value of £12,339.50 ($16,231.91).

AGK stock opened at GBX 726 ($9.55) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68. Aggreko has a 12 month low of GBX 700 ($9.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 881 ($11.59). The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 802.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 810.59.

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.