Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Short Interest Update

Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 78.5% from the January 30th total of 40,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 234,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter worth $766,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Air Industries Group by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 290,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 139,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter worth $150,000.

Shares of Air Industries Group stock remained flat at $$1.35 on Wednesday. 118,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,895. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

