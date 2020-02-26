Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Director Susan Mccaw Buys 2,570 Shares

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Director Susan Mccaw acquired 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $99,870.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,560 shares in the company, valued at $254,921.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AL stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.57. 1,154,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,331. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.91. Air Lease Corp has a 12 month low of $31.98 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.84 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41,672 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at $1,481,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 9.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 156,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 6.1% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.