Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Given “Hold” Rating at Cowen

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Cowen in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AKCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

AKCA stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,778. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89. Akcea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.46.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.24). Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $277.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2620.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akcea Therapeutics will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,289,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 21,948 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

