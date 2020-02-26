Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.24 EPS

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.24), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $277.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 50.71%. Akcea Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 2620.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKCA traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,778. Akcea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akcea Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

