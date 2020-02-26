Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,205 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Alamo Group worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Alamo Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Alamo Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Alamo Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Alamo Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALG. ValuEngine cut Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ALG traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,147. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.44 and a 52 week high of $132.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.30 and its 200 day moving average is $119.13. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

