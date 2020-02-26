AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $114.11 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) will post sales of $114.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.63 million. AlarmCom reported sales of $111.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full year sales of $476.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.86 million to $478.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $543.74 million, with estimates ranging from $536.16 million to $548.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AlarmCom.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Imperial Capital raised shares of AlarmCom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AlarmCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $42,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,317,628.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. AlarmCom has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

