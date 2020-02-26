AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Announces Earnings Results

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 122.34% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. AlarmCom updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.48-1.49 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.48-1.49 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.90. 47,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,535. AlarmCom has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $42,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,317,628.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALRM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of AlarmCom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AlarmCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.10.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

