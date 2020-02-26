AlarmCom Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALRM)

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 919 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 956% compared to the average daily volume of 87 call options.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,317,628.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $42,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AlarmCom by 110.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 93.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 20.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

ALRM opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. AlarmCom has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 122.34% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Imperial Capital raised AlarmCom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.10.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

