Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) will report $45.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Finl Cp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $45.30 million. Alerus Finl Cp posted sales of $44.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp will report full-year sales of $189.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.83 million to $190.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $197.46 million, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $197.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alerus Finl Cp.

Get Alerus Finl Cp alerts:

Alerus Finl Cp stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. Alerus Finl Cp has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61.

Alerus Finl Cp Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Finl Cp (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Finl Cp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Finl Cp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.