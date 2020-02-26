Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,197 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $44,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALXN stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.90. 141,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,005. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day moving average is $106.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

