Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Receives Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $141.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 46.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALXN. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Shares of ALXN opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $141.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

