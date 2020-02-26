Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Boosted by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TH Capital lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.29.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $205.61 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $524.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.11.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

