Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 29,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,394,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.74. The stock had a trading volume of 19,426,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,978,504. The company has a market capitalization of $533.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.11. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TH Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

