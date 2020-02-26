Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,147 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $30,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $748,808,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,030 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $513,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,610,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,978,504. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $533.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.11.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

